2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament Bracket Announced

The bracket has been released for this year’s NCAA women’s hockey national tournament. For the first time ever, the bracket will feature 11 teams competing for this year’s national title.

As a reminder, this year’s tournament field was once against determined strictly based on the Pairwise Rankings, unlike last year’s tournament which was selected via committee as a result of the pandemic.

The committee made a few changes to avoid intra-conference match-ups in the first round, and choosing to keep Minnesota Duluth in the state of Minnesota.

Here is the field:

#1 Ohio State vs. winner of #7 Quinnipiac/#11 Syracuse

#2 Minnesota vs. winner of #8 Minnesota Duluth/#9 Harvard

#3 Northeastern vs. winner of #6 Wisconsin/ #10 Clarkson

#4 Colgate vs. #5 Yale

The winner of the Ohio State bracket will face the Colgate/Yale winner in the Frozen Four, while the winners of the Minnesota and Northeastern brackets will meet in the other semifinal.