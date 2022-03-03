College Hockey America Reinstates Robert Morris

In a move that was expected, the board of directors for College Hockey America has voted unanimously to reinstate Robert Morris’ women’s hockey program back into the conference as a full member, effective immediately.

Robert Morris’ school administration chose to cut their men’s and women’s hockey programs last May, but through an intense, coordinated fundraising campaign, members of the Pittsburgh hockey community were able to get the programs reinstated just seventh months later.

The Colonials aren’t set to take the ice until the 2023-2024 season; it will take at least a year to rebuild a roster decimated by the school cutting the program. But the announcement is just as important for CHA as it is for Robert Morris. When Robert Morris dropped hockey, the conference fell to just five members, one shy of the six necessary to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The conference had a two-year grace period to return to at least six members before losing the bid, but the official return of Robert Morris hopefully settles the issue for the time being.

Officially settling the conference home for Robert Morris should also provide some stability and help land recruits for new head coach Logan Bittle, a former long-time assistant at RMU that played a major role in bringing back the program, and who was recently named head coach last February.