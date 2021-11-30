Canada Announces Women’s U-18 Camp Roster

Hockey Canada has invited 40 players to a national camp to select their roster for the upcoming IIHF Women’s World U18 Tournament, which will take place January 8-15 in Sweden.

As per usual, Canada seems like they will rely on an older roster in this tournament. with the majority coming from the 2004 birth year. Just three of the 12 defensemen, and six of the 24 forwards coming from the 2005 birth year, with no double under-agers.

Team USA had previously announced their roster for the tournament in October.

The Canadians and Americans are paired with Russia and Finland in this year’s top bracket at the tournament, with the top two teams in the group earning a bye to the semifinal of the elimination round. USA and Canada will end pool play against each other in a game on January 11.

This should be an interesting year because there is just so little information to go by heading into this tournament. Two Americans, Kirsten Simms and Dani Burgen are the only two players remaining from the last time these two met internationally in January of 2020 when the US defeated Canada in overtime of the gold medal game. It’s a complete wildcard as to how these two teams will stack up, which should make for a fascinating tournament.