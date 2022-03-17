Heise, Hughes, and Jaques Named Patty Kaz Finalists

For the third time in the history of the award, all three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award hail from the WCHA.

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise, Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes, and Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques were the three finalists selected from an incredibly deep field for this year’s award. The winner will be announced on March 26th during an hour-long special on NHL Network at 11:30 EST.

After emerging from such a strong group, it makes sense that all three finalists are tremendous candidates and a convincing case could be made for any of the three to win the award. Heise currently leads the nation in scoring, Jaques is the nation’s leading scorer as a defender, and Hughes is among the nation’s leading scorers with superlative off-ice credentials as just the third women’s player to be named a finalist for both the Patty Kaz and Hockey Humanitarian award. Any of the three would be more than deserving of the award.