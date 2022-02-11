Daryl Watts Continues Climb Up Record Books with Historic Night

#3 Wisconsin defeated Minnesota State on Friday evening in Madison by a score of 5-2, led by a pair of goals and a pair of assists from senior forward Daryl Watts. By itself, that’s not particularly noteworthy to see the heavily-favored Badgers come out on top, or to see Watts with another multi-point game.

But for Watts, who came into Friday’s game sitting at 284 career points, the four points were significant, as they moved her up the NCAA’s all-time career scoring leaders list, past some true legends of the women’s college hockey game.

Watts’ first point of the game, a signature beautiful snipe into the upper corner of the net from the slot, moved her into a three-way tie for third place with Harvard great Julie Chu and Minnesota/North Dakota great Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Shortly after, Watts would add an assist to move into a tie for second place on the NCAA’s list with 286 career points with Minnesota forward, and current US Olympian Hannah Brandt.

With two more points in the game, Watts is now all alone in second place with 288 career points, trailing only Mercyhurst great Meghan Agosta, who tallied 303 points in her four years with the Lakers.

Watts has three games left in the regular season, plus however far Wisconsin goes in the WCHA and NCAA playoffs. The odds of reaching Agosta’s mark are slim. But regardless of Watts does from here onward, she has left an indelible mark as one of the game’s premier scorers.