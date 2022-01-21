WCHA Reschedules Games; Moves to Point Percentage Standings

The WCHA was one of the many leagues hit hard by the surging wave of the Omicron variant in early January, forcing a string of cancellations of league series. This week, the league announced the rescheduling of some of those games.

St. Cloud State, which had series against Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State cancelled due to Covid issues, will now have their Tuesday afternoons booked for month of February. They’ll host Minnesota Duluth on February 1, host Ohio State on February 8 as the Buckeyes stay in Minnesota between trips to Minnesota State and Bemidji State. And finally, host Minnesota Duluth again on February 15th.

The league also rescheduled one game of the cancelled series between Wisconsin and St. Thomas for Monday January 31st. The Badgers will play in Mendota Heights on their way back home from a weekend series at St. Cloud State the weekend prior.

Because the league was not able to reschedule all of the cancelled games, the league will now use points percentage to determine final league standings rather than overall points. This change was dictated by the league’s Covid protocols that were agreed upon prior to the start of the season.

As it stands now, Wisconsin and Ohio State are currently tied for first place in the league, with each team taking 83.3% of their possible points.