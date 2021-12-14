Team USA Finalizes World Juniors Roster

USA Hockey made their final five cuts to finalize their roster for the upcoming World Junior Championships.
BU forward Dylan Peterson, OHL forward Declan McDonnell, Michigan defenseman Alex Truscott, Minnesota Duluth defenseman Connor Kelley, and UMass goalie Luke Pavicich were the final cuts to the team.
Here’s one guess at what a US line-up may end up looking like:
Team USA lines (a guess):— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 14, 2021
Berard - Beniers - Coronato
Knies - Cooley - Samoskevich
Pastujov - Lucius - Smilanic
Slaggert - Savage - Mazur
Dickinson
Sanderson - Hughes
Kleven - Faber
Peart - Morrow
Kaiser - Moore
Commesso
Mbereko
Silverstein
Extra: James
The loss of Thomas Bordeleau, due to a positive Covid test, leaves a pretty big hole in the middle of the forward group. There’s a big opportunity for Logan Cooley, an ‘04 birthdate, to step up and make a big impact in the tournament.
Meanwhile, here are the power play units Team USA was practicing with today:
USA power play units in late session:— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 14, 2021
Peart
Morrow Coronato Beniers
Berard
Hughes
Mazur Lucius/Samoskevich Cooley/Pastujov
Knies
Sanderson resting.
Sanderson would obviously slot in to Peart’s spot on the top unit. But bringing Peart along after Sean Behrens became unavailable does give them another potential option on the power play.
