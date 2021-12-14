 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Team USA Finalizes World Juniors Roster

By Chris Dilks
Finland v United States: Group B - 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

USA Hockey made their final five cuts to finalize their roster for the upcoming World Junior Championships.

BU forward Dylan Peterson, OHL forward Declan McDonnell, Michigan defenseman Alex Truscott, Minnesota Duluth defenseman Connor Kelley, and UMass goalie Luke Pavicich were the final cuts to the team.

Here’s one guess at what a US line-up may end up looking like:

The loss of Thomas Bordeleau, due to a positive Covid test, leaves a pretty big hole in the middle of the forward group. There’s a big opportunity for Logan Cooley, an ‘04 birthdate, to step up and make a big impact in the tournament.

Meanwhile, here are the power play units Team USA was practicing with today:

Sanderson would obviously slot in to Peart’s spot on the top unit. But bringing Peart along after Sean Behrens became unavailable does give them another potential option on the power play.

