USA Hockey Announces World Juniors Camp Roster

USA Hockey has announced their 2022 World Juniors camp roster, a preliminary list of 31 players that will compete for the final 25 roster spots on this year’s US World Juniors team.

As always, it is expected to be a strong squad with a number of high NHL draft picks, including six NHL first round draft picks. Six players return from last year’s gold medal-winning team.

The selected players will convene for a camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan December 12-15. The World Juniors tournament is scheduled to begin December 26th in Edmonton/Red Deer.

Similar to last year’s tournament, the Americans should come into the tournament with a very strong team, though likely one that will be an underdog, at least on paper, to an extremely talented Canadian team.