Jerry York Announces Retirement

Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA men’s hockey history, announced his retirement on Wednesday after 50 years of coaching, including the past 28 years at Boston College.

Split between seven years at Clarkson, 15 years at Bowling Green, and 28 years at Boston College, York amassed a career record of 1123-682-128. He won a national title with Bowling Green in 1984, and national titles with Boston College in 2001, 2008, 2010, and 2012. He won a combined 17 regular season league titles and appeared in 13 Frozen Fours.

But York’s legend and impact goes far beyond the accomplishments on his resume, however. He was a universally respected figure for his grace and kindness, and his presence will be deeply missed in the world of college hockey.