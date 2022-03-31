Albie O’Connell Out at Boston University

Boston University announced on Wednesday that the school would be parting ways with men’s head hockey coach Albie O’Connell after four seasons leading the Terriers.

O’Connell is a BU alum and worked as an assistant coach at the D-1 level throughout the east over 14 seasons, including four at Boston University before he was named as the successor to David Quinn in 2018 when Quinn was named head coach of the New York Rangers.

But O’Connell’s first season with the Terriers was a disappointment, going 16-18-4 and missing the tournament for the first time in four years despite a roster that featured future NHL players such as Joel Farabee, Dante Fabbro and Jake Oettinger.

O’Connell was unable to keep up the high-end recruiting success the Terriers had under Quinn, and results on the ice began to suffer as well. His best season was the pandemic shortened 2020-2021 season, in which the Terriers went 10-5-1 and were selected for the NCAA Tournament.

But this season, Boston University struggled early in the year, and despite a late surge, including a Beanpot title, could finish no higher than middle of the pack in a thoroughly mediocre Hockey East.