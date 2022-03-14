Michael Callahan Signs with Boston Bruins

Providence’s season came to an end this past weekend, which allowed the Boston Bruins to sign senior defenseman Michael Callahan to a two-year entry-level contract, that will begin next season.

Callahan was a fifth-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft, but with Callahan’s college career nearing the end, and Callahan likely to hit free agency this summer, the Coyotes dealt Callahan to his hometown of Boston in late February, in exchange for a 2024 seventh round pick.

Callahan is a steady, reliable defenseman that served as captain of the Friars for three seasons. His career high in points came in 2019-2020, when he tallied 5-23-28 in 35 games and was named First Team All-Hockey East. This past season, he scored 14 points for Providence in 38 games.

Callahan’s NHL potential is likely fairly limited, but it’s a good, low-risk signing of a high character player that should make an excellent organizational depth add for the Bruins, with the possibility that he develops into a player that carves out a role at the NHL level.