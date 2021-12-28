Tyler Boucher Leaves Boston University

Boston University freshman forward Tyler Boucher has left school after one semester to sign a professional contract with the Ottawa Senators. Boucher will likely be sent to the Ontario Hockey League, where his rights are held by the Ottawa 67s.

A big forward with considerable upside and famous bloodlines as the son of former NHL goalie Brian Boucher, Tyler Boucher was somewhat of a surprise 10th overall pick in last year’s NHL Draft, if only because injuries and various Covid-related delays held him to just 12 games last season.

After essentially missing all of last year, it’s probably not a huge surprise that Boucher got off to a slow start in his college career. In 17 games with BU, Boucher scored just 2-1-3. Taking a step down in competition level by going to the OHL is potentially a better fit for Boucher at this point in his career, where he’ll be able to play more games and likely score more points against younger competition.

While Boucher wasn’t yet a major contributor for the Terriers, it’s still a loss after a rough first half of the season that saw BU go 6-9-3 overall and fall out of the top half of both the Hockey East standings and national computer rankings.