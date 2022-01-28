Rick Bennett Resigns at Union

Union College announced on Friday that men’s head hockey coach Rick Bennett has resigned his position, effective immediately.

Last Thursday, Union placed Bennett on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an allegation that the school received on Wednesday evening. According to Union’s press release announcing the resignation, the allegation pertained to Bennett’s coaching style and practices. Those allegations were substantiated through the school’s investigation, which led to Bennett’s resignation.

Bennett had been at Union since 2005, and had been the Dutchmen head coach since 2011. In 2014, he led the school to their only national championship.

Assistant coach John Ronan, who had been serving as interim head coach while Bennett was placed on leave, will continue as the interim head coach at Union through the remainder of this season. Union is 8-12-3 on the season, and took an overtime loss to Yale and a win over Dartmouth last weekend in their first games with Ronan at the helm.