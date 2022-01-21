Union Places Rick Bennett on Leave Pending Investigation

Union College announced via press release on Thursday evening that head men’s hockey coach Rick Bennett has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the school.

Details of the situation are still scarce, but the college said they received the allegation against Bennett on Wednesday evening and the school placed him on leave the following afternoon. Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin told local newspaper The Daily Gazette that the school would have no further comment until the investigation was complete.

Bennett has been with the Dutchmen since 2005, starting as an assistant coach then taking over the head job from Nate Leaman in 2011. He led the tiny school to its’ greatest successes, including winning the 2014 national championship. This season, Union is 6-11-3 and ranked 44th in the Pairwise Rankings.

Assistant coach John Ronan will take over behind the bench while the allegations against Bennett are investigated. Union is scheduled to host Brown in a game this evening.