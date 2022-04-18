Augustana Hires Garrett Raboin as Inaugural Head Coach

Augustana University announced on Monday that Minnesota assistant coach Garrett Raboin would become the first head coach for their men’s hockey program.

As a player, Raboin was recruited to St. Cloud State by Bob Motzko as a walk-on, but quickly proved to be an invaluable piece for the Huskies. Raboin was named an alternate captain as a sophomore, and captain of the Huskies as a junior and senior, and helped lead St. Cloud State to their first ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2010.

After a brief pro career, Raboin was hired as an assistant coach by Motzko at St. Cloud State, and worked there for six seasons before following Motzko to the University of Minnesota, where he has worked for the past four seasons.

Augustana is expecting to begin play for the 2023-2024 season, giving Raboin over a year to begin assembling his first roster.