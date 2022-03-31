Brink, McKay, and Meyers Named to Hobey Hat Trick

The three finalists for this year’s Hobey Hat Trick have been named, and this year, all of the three finalists will be participating in year’s Frozen Four. From the 10 finalists, Denver’s Bobby Brink, Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay, and Minnesota’s Ben Meyers were the top three vote-getters.

Bobby Brink leads the nation in scoring in both points and points per game. Playing on Denver’s top line with Cole Guttman and Carter Savoie, Brink’s vision and ability to handle the puck have made him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country.

Dryden McKay is a hat trick finalist for the second consecutive year. While his individual numbers this season were just short of a few other goalies that played weaker schedules, McKay was much more consistent against quality competition this year. He also reached some impressive milestones, including NCAA records for career shutouts, most wins in a single season, and moving into second place on the NCAA career wins list for a goalie.

Ben Meyers doesn’t have the raw scoring numbers of Brink, ranking just 18th nationally in overall scoring at 41 points, but he has been the hottest player in the country since returning from a strong performance with Team USA in the Olympics. Since returning from Beijing, Meyers has scored 15 points over 7 games, with points in every game and six multi-point games. His late-season surge helped lead Minnesota to a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the Frozen Four.

The winner will be announced next Friday during the Frozen Four.