Semifinalists Named for Men’s and Women’s Goalie of the Year Awards

The Hockey Commissioner’s Association announced on Tuesday 11 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award for top goalie in men’s college hockey and 12 semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.

Here are the semifinalists on the men’s side:

Gavin Abric-Army

Drew Commesso-Boston University

Jakub Dobes-Ohio State

Ryan Fanti-Minnesota Duluth

Devon Levi-Northeastern

Dryden McKay-Minnesota State

Yaniv Perets-Quinnipiac

Blake Pietila-Michigan Tech

Erik Portillo-Michigan

Owen Savory-UMass Lowell

Jaxson Stauber-Providence

This year’s race likely comes down to Perets or Levi, both of whom are sporting save percentage above .945 and 10 points clear of anyone else versus perennial Richter contender Dryden McKay, who is having a solid season in his own right against a much tougher schedule than either Perets or Levi, and has a longer track record of success.

Here are the semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

Sandra Absteiter-Providence

Kennedy Blair-Wisconsin

Josie Bothun-Penn State

Ariel DeSmet-Syracuse

Aerin Frankel-Northeastern

Abigail Levy-Boston College

Rachel McQuigge-Princeton

Gianna Meloni-Yale

Lucy Morgan-St. Lawrence

Michelle Pasiechnyk-Clarkson

Corinne Schroeder-Quinnipiac

Emma Soderberg-Minnesota Duluth

Frankel won the award last season, and is once again the heavy favorite for the award, leading the nation in save percentage with an impressive .956 mark. Corinne Schroeder, who transferred to Quinnipiac this past season, is just a step behind at .953, against arguably a tougher schedule in the ECAC.