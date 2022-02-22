Semifinalists Named for Men’s and Women’s Goalie of the Year Awards

The Hockey Commissioner’s Association announced on Tuesday 11 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award for top goalie in men’s college hockey and 12 semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.
Here are the semifinalists on the men’s side:
Gavin Abric-Army
Drew Commesso-Boston University
Jakub Dobes-Ohio State
Ryan Fanti-Minnesota Duluth
Devon Levi-Northeastern
Dryden McKay-Minnesota State
Yaniv Perets-Quinnipiac
Blake Pietila-Michigan Tech
Erik Portillo-Michigan
Owen Savory-UMass Lowell
Jaxson Stauber-Providence
This year’s race likely comes down to Perets or Levi, both of whom are sporting save percentage above .945 and 10 points clear of anyone else versus perennial Richter contender Dryden McKay, who is having a solid season in his own right against a much tougher schedule than either Perets or Levi, and has a longer track record of success.
Here are the semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award
Sandra Absteiter-Providence
Kennedy Blair-Wisconsin
Josie Bothun-Penn State
Ariel DeSmet-Syracuse
Aerin Frankel-Northeastern
Abigail Levy-Boston College
Rachel McQuigge-Princeton
Gianna Meloni-Yale
Lucy Morgan-St. Lawrence
Michelle Pasiechnyk-Clarkson
Corinne Schroeder-Quinnipiac
Emma Soderberg-Minnesota Duluth
Frankel won the award last season, and is once again the heavy favorite for the award, leading the nation in save percentage with an impressive .956 mark. Corinne Schroeder, who transferred to Quinnipiac this past season, is just a step behind at .953, against arguably a tougher schedule in the ECAC.
